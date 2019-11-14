California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 129,577 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,577 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Nomad Foods worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,897,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,054 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 7,313,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,206,000 after acquiring an additional 943,564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,775,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,009,000 after acquiring an additional 638,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,113,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 125,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,536,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,675 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $20.27 on Thursday. Nomad Foods Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

