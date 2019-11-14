California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 69,615 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Globus Medical worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 349,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.8% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 369,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.5% during the third quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Globus Medical stock opened at $54.61 on Thursday. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at $36,005,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $2,466,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at $37,233,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $4,844,900. 24.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

