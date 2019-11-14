Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

ELY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.29. 743,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Callaway Golf announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 627,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 576,838 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $7,735,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 876,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 197,927 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

