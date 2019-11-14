Callisto Network Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, Exrates and BiteBTC. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $152,552.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.02141479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00054690 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,171,049,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,123,781,988 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

