Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) & Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) and Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Callitas Health and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy 5.46% 9.01% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Callitas Health and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 7 8 0 0 1.53

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus target price of $2.82, indicating a potential upside of 301.40%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Callitas Health and Chesapeake Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $10.23 billion 0.11 $873.00 million $0.90 0.78

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Callitas Health.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Callitas Health on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Callitas Health Company Profile

Callitas Health, Inc. is a clinical stage company. It engages in the development of technologies for obesity, weight management, and female health and wellness. The company focuses on developing technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. It launched product ToConceive in North America. The firm researches, develops and business development processes for its other OTC products, CannaMint strips and orphan drug technologies. Callitas Health was founded on March 11, 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, KY.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 13,200 oil and natural gas wells; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,448 one million barrels of oil equivalent. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

