Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Posts Earnings Results

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 90.99%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.88 million.

Shares of CLMT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.34. 4,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $291.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.