Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Hold

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QRVO. Cfra raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Qorvo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $103.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,507. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $104.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $110,279.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $100,901.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,990.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,328 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Qorvo by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Qorvo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

