Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Canada Goose updated its FY20 guidance to +25% to $1.70 EPS.

Canada Goose stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,640. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80.

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Canada Goose to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

