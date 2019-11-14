Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.50

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 8294076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CGC. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 647.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,745 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

