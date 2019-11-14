Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,009 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $872,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,181,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,823,569 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $147.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.48. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

