Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.78, approximately 165,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 61,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPST shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price objective on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $20.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 46.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 59.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 818,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 82.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,045 shares in the last quarter.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

