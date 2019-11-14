Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital cut shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CARB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carbonite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carbonite from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carbonite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carbonite from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carbonite has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Shares of CARB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.09. 36,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $796.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. Carbonite has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.76 million. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carbonite will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Carbonite by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Carbonite by 5.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Carbonite by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Carbonite by 1.4% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carbonite during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

