Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health exited the fiscal first quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues outpaced the consensus mark. Cardinal Health’s Pharmaceutical segment witnessed solid growth in Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers. Moreover, the Medical segment exhibited a solid performance in the quarter under review. Apart from these, the company’s extension of agreements with CVS Health, collaboration with PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy and buyout of mscripts raise optimism. The stock outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Meanwhile, huge investments in Pharmaceutical IT platform and lackluster generics performance are likely to mar Cardinal Health’s operational efficiencies in the upcoming quarters. Intense competition and customer concentration are other concerns.”

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,798. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $106,911,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.