Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.26

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 372700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

CATM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Cardtronics to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.57 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Cardtronics’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 275.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 30.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

