Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Acquires 6,700 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,589,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 72.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after buying an additional 336,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. ValuEngine cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.