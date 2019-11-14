Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $283.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.54.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,269 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

