CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.47

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.47 and last traded at $95.65, with a volume of 340834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.16.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.25. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 78.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $1,848,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 25.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $236,000.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

