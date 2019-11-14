Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on Carolina Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

Shares of CARO opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. Carolina Financial has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $855.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carolina Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $131,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,167,438.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,564.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,420 shares of company stock valued at $879,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,330,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after buying an additional 129,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carolina Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,702,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.