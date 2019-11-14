Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696,815 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.81% of Casa Systems worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 3,864.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 590,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASA. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 1,326,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,953. The company has a market cap of $295.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. Casa Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

