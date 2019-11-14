Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of CBIO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. 59,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,450. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $68.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 514,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 60,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3,533.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 15,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

