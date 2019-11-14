Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,028.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PMT opened at $22.71 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.47%.

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.