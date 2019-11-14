Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,118,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Celgene by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 196,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after buying an additional 65,656 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Celgene by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.09. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $110.70.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $115.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

