Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.79% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $395,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 81.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,513 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,703,000 after acquiring an additional 186,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,495,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,629,000 after acquiring an additional 127,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 372.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88,929 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,980,000 after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.27. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $129,951.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $114,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $365,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,245 shares of company stock worth $551,532. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

