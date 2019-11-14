Cedar Woods Properties (ASX:CWP) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.34

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$7.34 ($5.21) and last traded at A$7.06 ($5.01), with a volume of 127817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$7.20 ($5.11).

The firm has a market cap of $566.06 million and a P/E ratio of 11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Cedar Woods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

In other Cedar Woods Properties news, insider Nathan Blackburne 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th.

Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile (ASX:CWP)

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. The company is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia. It offers small affordable housing lots at its residential estates and luxury apartments at boutique waterfront developments.

