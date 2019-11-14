CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CYAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CELYAD SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CELYAD SA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

CELYAD SA/ADR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,514. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $87.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.99% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

