Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.41

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 10515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Central Securities by 291.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Central Securities by 688.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Central Securities by 73.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in Central Securities during the second quarter worth about $226,000.

About Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

