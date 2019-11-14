Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,400 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 726,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CERC. ValuEngine upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerecor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other Cerecor news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 41,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $134,480.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $33,908.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,472,866 shares of company stock worth $13,654,886. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cerecor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cerecor by 294.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerecor in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cerecor by 612.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 62,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the second quarter worth about $853,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cerecor has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

