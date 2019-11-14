Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.60 and a twelve month high of $89.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

