Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $148.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $149.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Argus raised their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

