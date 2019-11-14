Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.02 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard acquired 57,500 shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.70 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.38 and a 12-month high of $118.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.45.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

