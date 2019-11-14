Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 11,044 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW opened at $112.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

