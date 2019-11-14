Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 16,334 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 80.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $102.10 and a 52-week high of $108.53.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

