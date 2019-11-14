Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 812 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.91.

Shares of BABA opened at $182.48 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $475.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

