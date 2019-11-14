Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 93,580 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,980,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $125.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $126.14.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

