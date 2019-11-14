Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 88,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 884.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $105.53 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.99.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

