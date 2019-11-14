Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 153,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 136.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000.

SPHD stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $43.56.

