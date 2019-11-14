Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,849 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV opened at $86.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher acquired 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,607,891.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart acquired 15,552 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 48,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,751. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

