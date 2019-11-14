Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 25,740 Shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Get John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $21.71 on Thursday. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

About John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.