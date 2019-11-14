Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,409 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 596,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $177.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $149.55 and a 12 month high of $179.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

