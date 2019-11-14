Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 15,318 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF makes up 0.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 806,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 86,918 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

RDIV stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

