Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $120.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average of $116.44.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

