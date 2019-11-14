Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $387.69 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.