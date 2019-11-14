Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.96 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.71.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $207,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,645,966 shares of company stock worth $202,229,770 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $120.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

