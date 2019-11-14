Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 46,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

