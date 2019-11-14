Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

CRL stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.36.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.