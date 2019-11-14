Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.13.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.43. 214,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,021. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$13.42 and a 12-month high of C$15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.43, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,810.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,000.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

