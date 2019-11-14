Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $144.49 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.76.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Insiders have sold a total of 95,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,142 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

