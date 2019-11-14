Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 243 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 78,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $273.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $54.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

