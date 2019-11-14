Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,607 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

CHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of CHL opened at $39.20 on Thursday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.