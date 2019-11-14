Cheesecoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Cheesecoin has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Cheesecoin has a market capitalization of $23,117.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00242479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.01452616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035624 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00145200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 358,146,614 coins. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin.

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, STEX, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

